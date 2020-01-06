2 men accused of plot to kill estranged wife of 1 of them

Two men have been accused of plotting to kill the estranged wife of one of them in Grand Island.

Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Grand Island on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking and other crimes. A 26-year-old man also is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and with aiding and abetting stalking.

Both men live in St. Paul. Court records don't yet show that formal charges for either man. The younger man is accused of helping the older man in a plot to kill the older man's estranged wife.