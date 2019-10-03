2 drivers die after head-on collision in Madison County

Authorities say two drivers died after their vehicles collided in northeast Nebraska’s Madison County.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 32, about 6.5 miles west of Madison. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound sport utility driven by 79-year-old Francisco Alarcon crossed the center line and hit an oncoming SUV being driven by 75-year-old Janice Preister. Another vehicle soon struck the eastbound SUV.

The sheriff’s office says Alarcon was pronounced dead later at a hospital. He lived in Madison. The office says Preister was pronounced dead at the scene. She lived in rural Lindsay.

A passenger in the third vehicle was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.