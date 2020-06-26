2 dead, 1 hurt in Illinois warehouse shooting; suspect dead

Police say two employees were killed at a warehouse in central Illinois and another was critically injured, all apparently shot by another employee who was later found fatally shot in his car.

Springfield Police say the suspected gunman also died of an apparent gunshot Friday and that authorities are trying to determine if he took his own life.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. Springfield police Chief Kenny Winslow identified the suspect as 48-year-old Michael L. Collins of Springfield.

Police say they do not know the reason for the shooting but that Collins knew the people he shot.