2 days of searches conducted following attack at Nebraska State Penitentiary

The Nebraska State Penitentiary performed two days worth of intense searches following the attack of two of its' staff members by an inmate.

One of the staff members remains hospitalized.

“The thoughts of our teammates are with that staff member and his family. This was a particularly brutal and unprovoked attack,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

The morning following the attack, 30 members of the Emergency Response Team along with the agencies canine team began searching the penitentiary, according to a release. State Troopers also brought canines.

On the second day of searches, 43 NSP members joined 42 CERT members along with members from both NDCS and SORT.

The penitentiary remained on modified operations during the search, according to the release.

“The searches uncovered homemade alcohol, items that will be tested for the presence of drugs and some items which could have been modified into weapons,” said Dir. Frakes.