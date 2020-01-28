2 children hit by pickup in street following school release

Two elementary school children collided with a pickup truck in the street. One was sent to a hospital with an open leg fracture.

This happened near Skinner Magnet Center by 33rd and Ames.

Two witnesses were behind the pickup. Police say students had just been let out of school and were crossing Ames.

One boy was taken to a hospital to be checked out. The other boy has a more serious leg injury.

The witnesses who stayed with the boys until paramedics got there describe the injury as gruesome.

The students did not use the overhead crosswalk above the intersection.

Police were interviewing the driver and they tell us the pickup was following the speed limit.

