2 Virginia men sentenced for illegal hunting in Nebraska

Two Virginia men will serve one year of probation and pay $20,000 each in fines and restitution for illegally shooting wildlife in Nebraska.

Prosecutors announced that 39-year-old Gregg Davis, of Ruckersville, Va., and 44-year-old Chadwick Graham, of Charlottesville, Va., were sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Both men killed deer and turkeys using illegal methods during times when hunting was prohibited. Davis and Graham were clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters in Broken Bow.

The company's owners, guides and clients have been accused of wildlife violations, and 21 defendants have pleaded guilty so far.