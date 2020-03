The Omaha Public Power District reports 1,902 customers are without power in central Omaha on Monday morning.

A pole-top fire near 74th and F Streets appears to be the cause, they said.

The impacted region is from West Center Road to the north of F Street, then from 72nd Street to east of Paddock Road.

Power is expected to be restored at 8 a.m.

For updates check stormandoutage.com.