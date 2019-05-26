19-year-old shooting victim still in hospital 10 days later

19-year-old Rico Minzel lays in a hospital bed 10 days after he was shot.

"I was like, 'Is he going to live?'" said Minzel’s mother, Peggy Gonzalez.

On Thursday, March 16th, Minzel woke up Gonzalez around 1:30 a.m. pleading for help.

"He came busting into my room and said, 'Mom, Mom, call the cops, I've been shot.'"

Minzel told police he was walking around his neighborhood at 16th St. and Phelps St. when a grey car with a driver and three passengers pulled up alongside him.

The 19-year-old says he was sprayed with mace then shot.

The suspected gunman is 20-year-old Luis Garcia-Tufino.

The bullet hit just below his chest and exited through his back damaging his spleen, pancreas, and lung.

Minzel spent five hours in emergency surgery.

"That's when I just started crying and crying and crying," said Gonzalez.

Doctors assured Minzel and his mother, he would survive and make a full recovery.

After a week, he was even told he'd get to go home...but a frightening setback squashed his hopes.

"Friday night he started vomiting a whole bunch of blood up. One of the things my son said was, 'I thought you guys said I was okay? Am I going to die?'” said Gonzalez. "All those emotions and everything start all over again. I thought he was okay and then I thought I was going to lose him again."

Minzel was supposed to be released Saturday.

We've been told he's stable once again and has hopes of returning home, Monday.

Omaha police arrested Garcia-Tufino and three others - 18-year-old Bailey Gomez and two 16-year-olds.

Gonzalez says the family needs help paying for Minzel’s medication, physical therapy, and overall recovery.

You can make a donation to his GoFundMe page.