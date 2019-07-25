18 pounds of THC apprehended at traffic stop in Brule, Neb.

Nebraska State Troopers arrested a California man near Brule, Neb. For 18 pounds of THC shatter found during a traffic stop.

According to a NSP press release, Wednesday evening a trooper stopped a Nissan sedan who failed to signal at the Interstate 80 exit near Brule. A search was conducted and THC equaling the street value of $400,000 was found hidden in the door paneling.

25-year-old Connor Egide of Petaluma, California was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

