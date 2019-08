A day after a 17-month-old boy was pulled from a residential swimming pool, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office reported the toddler has died.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Kingston Goracke of Papillion died Monday night at Children's Hospital. He had been brought there after 12:30 p.m. Monday, when authorities were called to a Bellevue home for a possible drowning.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for those who want to make a donation to the child's family.