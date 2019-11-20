16-year old former addict turns life around

In Nebraska, so far opioid related deaths are down, by half.

Still, many are struggling with the problem.

Angeline Normal is 16-years old. She's had problems with all types of drugs from Xanax, marijuana and alcohol. At such a young age she is a success story turning her life around after three overdoses.

"I've been clean for a year today," said Norman.

A year ago Normal was struggling with drugs, homelessness and opioids. She even stole a car at one point.

"I was getting suspended, I was smoking every day, I was drinking, I was popping pills," said Norman.

Her goal is different now. She wants to help other youth and get them away from bad influences.

"They are only there for your money and drugs. When you are down and when you need someone they aren’t there, they are gone because you dot have want they need," said Norman.

In Omaha opioid related deaths are down from 22 to 11. A big part of that is because of Narcan. Even Omaha Public Schools have trained their nurses to administer Narcan.

Norman's mother, Amanda, remembers the scary days when her own daughter overdosed.

"At 4am it was a police officer knocking on my door saying, 'your daughter overdosed get to the hospital now'," said Amanda.

A year clean and Norman wants to speak at schools,she's hoping she can save a life, after she saved her own.