150 residents displaced by west Omaha apartment fire

Approximately 150 people were forced from their homes late Saturday afternoon when a two-alarm fire seared through part of a west Omaha apartment complex. All escaped unharmed.

The fire at Pacific West Apartments, near 144th and Pacific, was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to flames and heavy, black smoke coming from the upper floor of the three-story structure.

The second alarm was called shortly after their arrival.

OFD’s Scott Fitzpatrick said, “Right away they called for a second alarm fire just because of the history of our apartment fires that we’ve had in Omaha. Being the top floor, being already up in the ceiling, uh, we were worried about it possibly extending to other parts of the structure.”

While authorities said that approximately 150 residents were displaced, they said the fire was contained to the attic space and the apartment where it originated. The Salvation Army and Red Cross were on scene to assist.

The preliminary damage estimate for structural loss has been put at $200,000. The loss to building contents was not immediately determined.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.