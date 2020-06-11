14-year-old in custody after overnight gunfire in Omaha

The Omaha Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight Thursday.

In the first, investigators said they are questioning a 14-year-old suspect accused of shooting a 20-year-old male near 46th and Grand Avenue late Wednesday night. Paramedics took the adult male to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

In the second, Omaha Police told us there was some sort of disturbance before bullets flew near 33rd and Hartman Avenue around 1:35 a.m. After that initial disturbance, police said, a female suspect came back to the area and shot at the ground before taking off in a vehicle. Officers executed a traffic stop near 33rd and Jaynes and took that woman into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.