Police are looking for 14-year-old Emily Hatfield, missing since November.

Emily is described as 4-foot-10, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She hasn't been attending school, and her guardian hasn't seen her since Nov. 12.

Emily is believed to be in the Omaha-metro area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Carter Lake Police or other local law enforcement.