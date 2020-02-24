13 in coronavirus quarantine remain under observation; two may leave soon

The 13 people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus are still being monitored by Nebraska Medicine, while one of the 13 has been transferred from biocontainment to the quarantine unit.

Officials said Monday a total of 11 people are being held in the National Quarantine Unit while two others are still being monitored in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Currently, 11 have tested positive for COVID-19. The two who remain negative and could leave quarantine as early as March 2.

Nebraska Medicine said they continue to care for the group's personal needs along with having behavioral health experts on-site. They are also launching an internal virtual town hall, so evacuees can talk to each other.

There are 35 cases of coronavirus nationally. Internationally, there have been spikes in new confirmed cases in Italy and South Korea.

Italy has canceled public events in efforts to limit the virus’ spread.