120th and Maple improvements moved up thanks to construction grant

A nearly $17 million grant for construction on 120th Street in Omaha has been made official after the Trump Administration announced $900 million in transportation grants Tuesday.

The money will be used to add sidewalks along the east and westbound lanes of 120th Street from Stonegate Drive to Roanoke Boulevard. It will also turn the road into a four-lane divided highway which will help during the evening rush.

“From a safety standpoint, it’s gotten pretty bad. The people trying to take left-hand turns into our place, it just isn’t safe,” business owner Dan Mulhall said.

The road expansion will cause Mulhall’s to lose a parking lot and, entrance but Mulhall said he thinks it’s worth it to keep everyone safe and to keep up with the changing needs of the community.

“Now, short-term, it’s going to be painful for us because it’s going to be difficult for people to get around here. But long term, which is what we’ve always been focused on here, you know we’re very excited,” he said.

The money will also speed up the timeline of the project. Instead of starting in 2023, construction is expected to start in May.