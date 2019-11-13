12-year old makes ER trip after swallowing magnets

Fake tongue rings could be popular at your kids school.

For one 12-year old she ended up in the hospital after swallowing a magnetic tongue ring.

Danica Canaday was shocked when her daughter Olivia had told her what happened at school.

"The kids were putting them on their tongue and pretending they were tongue rings," said Canaday.

Olivia had accidentally swallowed her magnetic piercing. After a few days she got a fever and was taken to the hospital.

"The nurse told me she was the third one this week of her age group that swallowed magnets pretending to do those tongue rings," said Canaday.

Olivia went into surgery at Children's hospital. She did get a small tear in her intestine, but that will heal on it's own. Canaday hopes parents will be extra cautious.

"I don't want another parent to go through this...talk to your kids say this is not something that you should be doing ,they should know better," said Canaday.