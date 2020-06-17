11-Worth Cafe closes permanently, citing safety concerns, threats on social media

Citing "numerous threats" to family members made on social media and two incidents at family homes where police had to be called, owners of the 11-Worth Cafe in Omaha announced they are permanently closing the restaurant.

"The verbal abuse, taunting and having to be escorted to and from their cars by police and security officers for their safety for two straight days was more than we could watch them endure," according to a Wednesday release from The Caniglia Family.

The restaurant closed Sunday, according to the release, and will be permanent.

In the release, the family thanked staff and customers for "so much support and love over the past forty-four years."

"Our staff and customers were the backbone of our operation and we appreciated every one of them," the release states.