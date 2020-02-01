$109M in federal funds allocated for Nebraska flood relief

Nebraska officials say the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated nearly $109 million in federal funds in the aftermath of last year's devastating historic floods.

The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds will help support Nebraska's disaster relief, long-term recovery and restoration efforts following the floods.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has begun an approximate six-month process to determine the distribution of the disaster funds to areas affected by flooding.

Local governments are eligible recipients under the program. Funding will not be made available directly to individuals, businesses, or homeowners.