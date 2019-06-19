103-year-old woman owns Senior Games record

A 103-year-old woman set a new record at the Senior Games in New Mexico on Monday for the 50-meter dash in the women’s 100-plus division.

Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins, 103, didn't start running until she was 101 years old, and she said she wants people to know it's never too late to get healthy.

Competing in two races in two days, the former teacher is used to setting records.

Two years ago, she became a world record holder for her age group in the 100 meters after finishing in just under 40 seconds.

"I thought it be neat to run at 100 and do the 100-yard dash," she said.

Hawkins started running at age 101. Her family said she was always active but never an athlete.

“I call her ‘a little old lady in tennis shoes,’” said her son, Lad Hawkins.

Monday, she finished the 100 in a little more than 46 seconds, which didn’t break her record, but she won her division.

She said her favorite way to train is outside in Louisiana in her garden.

"I have an acre of land, and I have 50 kinds of trees, and I'm working on them all the time," Hawkins said.

Even though she’s known as Hurricane Hawkins, she’s been tossing around a new nickname. “I like ‘The Flower Lady’ better,” she said.

Hawkins said running is what has kept her mind and body sharp, and every time she steps on the track, she has one goal in mind.

"I hope I'm inspiring them to be healthy and to realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age," she said.

And with another senior games under her belt, she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

"Every day when you're 103, is a miracle," Hawkins said.

