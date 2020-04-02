$100,000 bond set for former meteorologist who threatened Douglas County Health Director

A $100,000 bail was set Thursday for the former Omaha mayoral communications director and local meteorologist who allegedly threatened to lynch or slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director.

Bond for Ronald "Gerard" Penzkowski, 57, of Omaha was set at $75,000 on charges he made terroristic threats against Dr. Adi Pour. An additional bail amount of $25,000 was added for the stalking charge.

Penzkowski was booked into Douglas County Jail on Wednesday.

