10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Douglas County

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Douglas County according to health department officials on Saturday.

In a press release, the DCHD said an expansion in testing has brought the total number of cases in the county to 57.

The latest cases involve two women and a man in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, two women in their 50s and one woman in her 70s.

Four of the cases had direct contact with previously known cases.

Two new cases are travel related -- the department's epidemiology team is investigating the other cases.

None of the 10 are hospitalized.

“We have been anticipating this as testing has greatly expanded. Both Nebraska Medicine and the Nebraska Public Health Lab have increased testing,” said Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. “For the first time we received more than 100 test results from CHI and private labs outside the health systems are now providing test results. This knowledge will allow us to better respond to the outbreak.”

