$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Schuyler

The Nebraska Lottery says there's a $1 million winner out there somewhere in the wake of last Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Schuyler, purchased at the Parkview One Stop on Colfax Street.

It matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night: 18, 21, 24, 30 and 60. But it didn't match the Powerball number: 20.

The winner has yet to claim the prize.

Someone who bought a ticket in New York won the $148 million jackpot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.