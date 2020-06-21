1 man dies, another man hurt in rollover near Scottsbluff

Authorities say a 38-year-old Scottsbluff man died and another man was hurt in a rollover crash.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and U.S. Highway 26.

A Nebraska State Trooper who witnessed the one-vehicle crash reported the vehicle was on fire with one man inside after the crash and one man had been ejected. The 38-year-old died at the scene of the crash.

A 32-year-old man from Scottsbluff was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said neither man was wearing a seat belt.