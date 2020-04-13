1 in custody after pursuit near 30th and Martin Avenue Monday

Omaha Police responded to 30th and Martin Avenue Monday morning after learning that a person with a felony warrant was in the area.

Officers spotted the person in a black pickup with a passenger. After attempting to stop the truck, the truck took off.

According to police, the truck blew through a stop sign on Martin Avenue and hit a white car. The suspect and his passenger abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

Officers were able to catch them and there were no injuries.

Omaha Police Department's Time Brown believes only the driver of the pickup had a warrant. According to the officer, the warrant is for felony possession of a firearm.