1 dead and 10-year-old boy injured after shooting near Miller Park Friday

Police were called to a residence near Miller Park Friday night for a reported shooting.

Police tell us one man is dead and a 10-year-old boy is injured after gunshots ripped through the neighborhood.

Police say, the scene was a lot bigger than expected and a perimeter was formed.

Police, fire, gang unit and homicide detectives were all on scene.

At this time police say there's no indication that this was a drive-by shooting. Police tell us several other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, only a 10-year-old boy was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

