Omaha Police say one driver was arrested for suspected DUI, for the two-car crash that shut down part of Dodge Street overnight.

The two SUVs, one a Toyota, the other a Mercedes Benz collided head-on near 63rd and Dodge at around 1:20 a.m. right in front of the main campus of UNO.

Despite the damage, injuries are described as minor. The eastbound lanes of Dodge were shut-down for about an hour while crews cleaned up the wreckage.