1 arrested for cutting near Walnut Hill neighborhood

Omaha Police responded to a cutting near 41 and Cuming streets early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who said that the suspect, the victim's sister, threatened to kill her and assault her, cutting her.

The suspect was arrested without incident, according to the release. Both the victim and the suspect were transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Awak Mathiang, 26, was arrested for felony assault, terroristic threats, and criminal property damage.