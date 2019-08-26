1 Night, 2 Chases, 8 Apprehended

Omaha police found themselves involved in two separate chases late Sunday night into Monday morning. In the end, eight people were taken into custody.

The first started about 11:30 p.m. A driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop near 24th and Saratoga. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was found crashed near 30th and Cass. One person was immediately caught. Three other people took off running. A perimeter was set up near 31st and Davenport where all three were eventually arrested with the help of the police K9.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 43rd and Emmet. As they arrived, officers saw a vehicle speeding from the scene. A pursuit was initiated but then the vehicle was found crashed into concrete stairs near 24th and Ellison. Three people were apprehended at the scene. A fourth person was caught a short time later. Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

