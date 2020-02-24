New twist to old scam: con artists demand cash in lieu of arrest

A new twist is being taken on an old scam.

The threat of being arrested for missing jury duty is not a new trick for con artists, but criminals have stepped up their game to fool victims.

6 News interviewed one victim who asked not to be identified

“It was a real phone number, a 444 number,” she said.

The number belonged to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler.

“They’re using our image, our numbers, our names to further that scam. It’s very frustrating,” Wheeler said.

Using the name “Officer Wheeler,” the scammer scared the victim into believing she had to put $950 on a Green Dot card to avoid arrest.

“He essentially kept me in a state of stress. So I was not able to think about what I am doing,” she recalled.

The scammer, under the guise of law enforcement, told the victim to drive to the sheriff’s office.

It was after hours. The parking lot was empty and the non-emergency line for the sheriff’s office went to voicemail.

The scammer had the victim sit in the parking lot for 15 minutes to convince her to give him the numbers on the back of the Green Dot cards.

“They said I had misdemeanors and I needed to give him information from these cards,” she said.

“Now you have this physical structure that says ‘I’m at a law enforcement shop, I need to comply,’” Wheeler said.

As she gave the access codes to the scammer, the victim’s husband arrived and quickly set up his own Green Dot account. He was able to get the couple’s money back before the scammer could download it.

“I was kind of hoping I would be able to get in there before they did,” the husband said. “I snuck under the wire. If I had waited five more minutes that money was probably gone.”

He added it felt like they scammed the scammers.

If you get a call threatening arrest if you do not pay money, know that law enforcement does not operate that way. Demanding payment with any type of cash card is another red flag.