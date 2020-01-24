Funeral set for 4 family members slain in Utah; son arrested

Friends and family were set to gather Friday afternoon in a small Utah town for a funeral to remember a mother and three of her children who police say were killed by her teenage son.

A family home turned into a crime scene in Grantville, Utah. Authorities say a teenage boy who lived at the home is responsible. (Source: KSTU/CNN)

Prosecutors say 16-year-old Colin “CJ” Haynie “methodically” killed his mother and siblings one by one as they returned home over a period of five hours on Jan. 17.

Prosecutors have said the teenager shot his father in the leg before the man wrestled a handgun away.

The boy from the small town of Grantsville west of Salt Lake City has been charged with 10 felonies.

According to the charging document, the teen told his father that he intended to kill everyone in the house except himself, KSTU reported.

