‘Fetal heartbeat’ abortion bill passes La. House

The bill that would ban abortions once a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat has passed the Louisiana House.

The vote happened around 5:15 p.m. The bill passed with no amendments with a vote of 79 to 23. No exceptions will be made for victims of rape or incest. The bill now heads to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk to be signed.

Fetal heartbeats are generally detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.

The bill, authored by Shreveport Democrat John Milkovich, does not make exceptions for rape and incest victims.

Similar laws have already passed in other states, where opponents have called it an attack on women. Some noteworthy actors are refusing to do business in Georgia after its legislature approved a similar bill.

The ACLU is condemning the passage of the bill. The group released a statement Wednesday evening.

“This extreme abortion ban is part of a concerted, nationwide effort to criminalize abortion,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director. “After years of attacks on abortion access, Louisiana politicians have now sunk to a new low with an extreme ban that would outlaw abortion before many women know they are pregnant. Senate Bill 184 is a plainly unconstitutional reminder of just how far Louisiana politicians are willing to go to interfere in these deeply personal medical decisions and force women to continue pregnancies against their will. We’re committed to making sure this brazen attack on the constitutional right to abortion access never takes effect.”

The Louisiana law will only take effect if other states’ proposals can survive legal challenge.

Governor John Bel Edwards, also a Democrat, has indicated he would sign the bill.

