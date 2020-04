The man arrested for a deadly attack is facing more serious charges today.

(MGN)

Omaha police say the charge against Allen Massey has been upgraded to manslaughter.

He’d initially been charged with felony assault for the attack that killed Horace Steen.

Witnesses say Massey punched Steen in the parking lot of a convenience store at 42nd and Bedford back on March 25th.

Steen fell and struck his head on the concrete and died from his injuries several weeks later.