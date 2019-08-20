Sherman County standoff ends with suicide

A standoff with law enforcement in Sherman County lasted for more than two hours before the suspect committed suicide late Monday evening.

The incident began at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, August 19, near Highway 92 and 472B Avenue in Sherman County. Sherman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male in the area.

Upon locating the subject, Trevor Jorgensen, 23, of Lincoln, deputies observed that Jorgensen was armed with a firearm. During the initial encounter, Jorgensen fired multiple rounds at the deputies.

As Jorgensen hid in a tree line, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrived on scene to assist. Jorgensen again fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Jorgensen exited the tree line, ignored verbal commands from officers, turned the rifle on himself, and committed suicide.

No shots were fired by law enforcement officers during the incident and no officers were injured. The Sherman County Attorney has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation.