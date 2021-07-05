OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Time is up for property owners wanting to protest their latest valuations.

Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch said that about 4,800 protests had been filed. That number should increase with incoming mail if the protest is postmarked before last week’s deadline.

One building owner who faces a dramatic increase in valuation is ready to challenge it.

“It’s the international trade exchange,” said Gerard Smieja, who owns Itex Barter America, located at 7631 Main St. in Ralston.

Smieja wants to trade the latest valuation on his business for previous years’ or it will cost him a lot of cash.

“Our property taxes are going up — according to my calculations, at least $2,200 for the next year,” he said. “How are they coming about those figures?”

For the Smiejas’ downtown Ralston business, the land value dropped $5,000 but improvement jumped almost $99,000, and “we haven’t made improvements to anything.”

In his written protest, the owner of the building wants to know what kind of improvements would cause such a dramatic increase in valuation. Douglas County Assessor Dian Battiato said her staff found 33 similar commercial buildings that sold, including six in Ralston, such as the remodeled one next door. The sale prices increased the value of Smieja’s property.

Still, he’s confused.

“Compared to the others that only went up $15 (thousand) -$25,000, why did mine go up almost $100,000, as well as the gentleman next to us?” he said. “The only two on this block that went up that high?”

Battiato said office buildings in Douglas County were reassessed for 2021. Research found that sales in Ralston are almost double the per-square-foot price than the value of Smieja’s business. Still, the Smiejas want to negotiate a lower valuation.

“I want my taxes to go back to where they were,” Terri Smieja said. “I don’t need answers. I just need the money to work.”

The Douglas County Board of Equalization will vote Aug. 10 on recommendations from referees. Last year, 57% of the assessed valuations were changed.

