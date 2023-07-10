OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Old Market’s charm is one important to the identity of the city.

The unique architecture, brick roads, and local shops draw tourists and natives alike.

The Old Market Association and the city have some control over what businesses come in because it’s a historic district.

“If you’re wanting unique and special items you’re going to find it down here,” said Jill Panzer, Old Market Association President. “And that’s the fun and the attraction of it when you’re walking up and down these streets.”

The Old Market is as vibrant, if not more than before the pandemic, based on the number of businesses in the district.

The Old Market Association maps show growth over five years. Maps from 2018 compared to 2022 list 15 more businesses within the Old Market boundaries than before on its directory. It’s important to note there is some overlap in the categories within which a business falls on the association’s directory.

“As people are returning to the office you’re seeing a lot more traffic in the Old Market area, which is helping those businesses as they continue to operate and move forward,” said Mark Norman, the Greater Omaha Chamber’s Vice President of Economic Development.

There are some vacant areas in the Old Market too, though, including the bays of Wheatfields Eatery and Bakery, the old Stokes Grill and Bar, and the National Building located at 12th and Harney Streets.

“You do see some churn, and that’s natural,” Norman said.

“That’s what these bays represent,” said Panzer. “It’s an opportunity to now work for yourself or to bring something in that you’re passionate about.”

For example, at the corner of 11th and Howard streets, there is something new cooking.

“Right now, what may look like an empty bay actually is not,” Panzer said. “There’s going to be a business opening in here... It has gone from a fruit stand to a cupcake place to a chocolate bakery to now a future business to a future little restaurant coming in, which we’re excited about.”

While there are about the same number of food and drink businesses in the Old Market compared to the 2018 directory, there are ten more shops for retail listed and a few more service stores in the 2022 directory.

“The charm of being down here and the vibrancy of being down here is definitely worth some of the challenges you have to overcome,” said Panzer.