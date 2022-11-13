OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is around the corner, the holiday cheer has begun. Local businesses are hoping some of that excitement comes to their shops.

Sunday, over 35 vendors gathered in Midtown Crossing’s Empire Room to sell their locally made goods. Hundreds of people walked through the door to peruse for themselves and loved ones. The Midtown Merry Market was organized by Midtown Crossing and hello ruby, a mobile boutique.

According to a Constant Contact survey of over 1,000 people, more than one in three consumers will look for opportunities to support small to medium-sized businesses. And 29% are willing to pay more to shop locally.

“Local businesses are great because they provide a unique product for you. And they help the people in Omaha, rather than a big corporate place,” said Katrina Appleton, owner of Clay in the Life, a jewelry company created during the pandemic.

Brianne Mettler was an attendee at the free event. She bought a wine-color Christmas dress with floral appliques. Mettler was very pleased with her purchase.

“I think definitely for the statement pieces, the creativity we see shop to shop, I think it’s worth it getting to have those pieces versus something you might see all the time,” said Mettler.

Many of the vendors rely on pop-up events like this for business.

Another holiday market with local vendors is happening November 20th at Omaha Palazzo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.