Man accused in Omaha 19-year-old’s murder will go to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in November and charged in the shooting death of an Omaha 19-year-old will have his case heard in district court.

Trenelle Miller, 30, had a preliminary hearing in Douglas County Court Monday morning. He faces a first-degree murder charge, along with two counts of use of a weapon, and one count of shooting at an occupied building, among other charges.

Trenelle Miller, 30 (Omaha Police Department)

Officers responded to a house in the area of 36th Street and Grand Avenue for a reported shooting in early October. Upon arrival, police discovered 19-year-old Dontayzhia Swift with critical gunshot wounds. Suspects fled the scene and Swift was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died.

Officers pursued the suspect vehicle and took two people into custody. One of them, 28-year-old Markel Devers, is being held in the Douglas County Jail, charged as an accessory to Swift’s murder.

No trial date has been set, and Miller is still being held without bond.

The family of Dontayzhia Swift told 6 News that she was the first cousin of Lamarantae Swift, 16, who was killed in a mass shooting on Oct. 1. The two teens are also the cousins of Johntay Swift, who was charged in a separate on the same weekend.

