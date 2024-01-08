We are Local
Gov. Reynolds extends Flags at Half-Staff order for Perry shooting victim

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - Flags will remain at half-staff in Iowa until sunset on Thursday in honor of the 6th grader killed during a shooting at Perry High School last week.

Police said 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff suffered three gunshot wounds and died after a shooter opened fire at the school Thursday morning. The shooter later died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In total, seven people were injured during the attack, including four students and three school staff members. High School Principal Dan Marburger was among the injured staff members.

Gov. Reynolds initially ordered all flags in the state to half-staff on Thursday following the shooting as a sign of support for students, families, teachers and staff at the high school. That order was to last until sunset on Sunday.

In an updated order on Monday, the governor has extended that order through Thursday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect, Gov. Reynolds said.

