David’s Evening Forecast - Calm evening ahead of a winter storm Monday

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little sunshine early this afternoon gave way to more clouds this evening as a strong winter storm approaches the area. Conditions will remain quiet for the rest of your Sunday evening with cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. A steady southeast wind of 10 to 20mph will keep wind chills in the 20s all evening, but if you need to run any last minute errands you will not run into any weather related issues on the road.

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Monday morning will start off quiet for the metro, although there could be a few flurries as early as 4 or 5am. Those flurries are not expected to have any impacts on the roads. Snow will begin to push into the area from the south during the morning hours, arriving in the metro between 9am and Noon. The snow will likely come down quiet heavy for a few hours, resulting in several inches of snow accumulation in a short period of time. This will likely make it tough for road crews to keep up resulting in very difficult travel conditions by the afternoon.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

Snow rates will likely let up for the later afternoon hours, but the snow will continue to fall all the way through the evening. Even as some of the snow melts or compacts down a bit due to the heavy, wet type of snow that is expected, totals will likely push into the 4 to 7 inch range for much of the area. Some heavier totals are possible, especially south of the metro, depending on just how long the early afternoon heavy burst of snow lasts.

Heavy Snow Monday into Tuesday
Heavy Snow Monday into Tuesday(WOWT)

Snow should be tapering off by early Tuesday morning, but gusty north winds of 30 to 40mph may result in some blowing and drifting snow and potentially lowered visibility through the morning hours continuing to make travel difficult across the area into at least the late morning hours. Conditions should improve by the afternoon, but temperatures will be falling into the lower 20s thanks to the wind so it will be a very uncomfortable day to be outside.

Sunday Evening 10 Day Forecast
Sunday Evening 10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Quieter weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, though a few flurries can’t be ruled out. Arctic air is still set to arrive by the end of the week plunging high temperatures into the single digits and overnight lows below zero for the upcoming weekend.

