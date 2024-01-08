We are Local
Several Omaha-area school districts close ahead of Monday’s storm

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ahead of Monday’s winter storm and 6 First Alert Weather Day, several Omaha-metro area school districts either canceled classes or declared “virtual learning days.”

Omaha Public Schools will be closed — meaning no remote learning. The TAC Building will also be closed. All Omaha Catholic schools will also be closed.

Millard Public Schools will have a remote learning day.

Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Westside Community Schools and Gretna Public Schools will be closed; Ralston Public Schools, DC West, Blair Community Schools, and Ashland-Greenwood Schools will also be closed with no activities.

Bellevue Public Schools posted to social media Sunday that although tomorrow was not scheduled to be a school day, it will be a snow day for staff.

Council Bluffs Public Schools will hold virtual learning as directed by teachers. Drive-up breakfast and lunch will be offered free of charge to current students; those can be picked up at Bloomer Elementary from 10 a.m. to Noon. Each student will get both breakfast and lunch.

Fremont Public Schools will be closed. Additionally, the Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed to the following Monday. Fort Calhoun Community Schools will also be closed.

