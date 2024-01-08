6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday and Tuesday are 6 First Alert Weather Days as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring several inches of heavy, wet snow to the area.

First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow and strong winds (WOWT)

Heading out the door on Monday we may see a few flurries, but otherwise expect dry conditions around the metro. However, a heavy band of snow will be lifting north out of Kansas during the morning hours, reaching the metro between 9am and Noon, potentially just in time for the lunch hour. This round of snow could be very heavy, with snow pilling up quickly on roadways with road crews likely struggling to keep up with the rate the snow is falling. Snowfall rates could be as high as an inch or more per hour at times.

Heavy snow approaching by midday Monday (WOWT)

The heavier period of snow likely only lasts for a few couple of hours before lighter snow moves in for the rest of the later afternoon, lasting into the overnight. Temperatures will likely hover between 32 and 34 degrees for much of the afternoon and evening, so although the snow will be falling at a slower pace, it will still be of the very heavy, wet, slushy variety for much of the area.

On and off snow showers Monday afternoon (WOWT)

Expect road conditions to go downhill quickly once the band of heavy snow moves in. The heavy snow rates in the early afternoon may come down a little too quickly for road crews to keep up, so expect even main roads to become snow covered at times. As we move into the later afternoon and evening hours, gusty winds will begin to cause some blowing and drifting snow as well as pockets of low visibility making travel even more difficult, and blowing snow back onto already cleared roads.

Expected road conditions Monday (WOWT)

Temperatures hovering near the freezing mark may lead to some melting and the heavy, wet nature of the snow may actually cut into measured totals a bit as the snow really packs down due to its weight. This could result in lower total snow depth than you might expect given how long the snow may last. However, the odds are very good that most of the viewing area picks at least 4 inches of snow out of this system. Most of the metro is likely looking at 4 to 7 inches of snow, with some pockets of slightly heavier totals. Some parts of central into southeastern Nebraska, southern Iowa, and northwest Missouri could easily see totals approaching 7 to 10 inches. Snow totals will likely taper off a little heading into central and northwest Iowa, with amounts generally less than 4 inches. This will be a very heavy, wet snow and most can anticipate spending some time shoveling Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow expected Monday into Tuesday morning (WOWT)

Gusty north winds of 30 to 40mph will develop Monday evening and last into Tuesday afternoon. Those strong wind could result in some blowing and drifting snow throughout Tuesday morning with some lower visibility possible as well. This will continue to make travel difficult through at least mid-morning on Tuesday before conditions slowly improve for the afternoon. Temperatures likely start off near 30 degrees early on Tuesday, but thanks to those strong north winds we’ll see readings fall into the lower 20s by the later afternoon hours.

After a slight reprieve Wednesday into Thursday, another blast of winter weather is likely by later in the week. Artic air is expected to begin to pour into the area by Friday, plunging afternoon highs into the single digits and overnight lows below zero by the upcoming weekend. There may be some additional light snow in the area as well, but the timing on those snow chances is still a little up in the air.

First Alert to frigid air arriving to end the week (WOWT)

The very cold conditions will likely last into early next week with highs still in the single digits or low teens through at least Monday and Tuesday.

