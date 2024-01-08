6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow develops today, wind cranks up into Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday & Tuesday are 6 First Alert Weather Days due to the impending snow and impacts to the roads through Tuesday. More and more snow falling and accumulating is likely through Monday PM into the overnight and early Tuesday.

6 First Alert Weather Days (WOWT)

Spotty snow showers and some mixed precipitation are possible during the morning drive but the bulk of the heavier, steadier snow is likely to develop and move in between 9am and noon. Then steady moderate to heavy snow will be the story all afternoon into the evening and overnight.

Snow chances (WOWT)

Heavy, wet snow is likely at the start before transitioning to drier powder by the end of this early Tuesday. All total we’ll see a widespread 4-7″ in the metro with some heavier totals south and west of the metro. Overall it will be a high impact event on the roads with some differences in the amounts of snow across our area.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts today won’t be quite that strong with some gusts to 30 mph possible by the end of the day from the east. Some blowing snow is possible from this.

Wind Today (WOWT)

Stronger wind is likely by Tuesday towards the tail end of the snow in the early morning hours. That is when gusts to 45 mph pick up from the north and will blow around all the snow on the ground. That could inhibit the ability of road crews to keep the roads completely clean too.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Wind chills and temps will then take a nose dive during Tuesday with temps falling through the 20s. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by the afternoon as well.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

