6 First Alert Weather Day: Another round of snow potential with Arctic air arriving Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the potential for accumulating snow and the arrival of the coldest air of the season so far.

A storm system moves in Thursday night with snow falling through Friday morning.

Thursday Night Snowfall Potential (WOWT)

There is a potential for accumulations out of this system.

Behind this system, temperatures will plunge with highs only in the low teens on Friday and the single digits for the weekend.

Arctic Air to Close the Week (WOWT)

Winds will also be gusty on Friday, pushing wind chills below zero.

Lows will likely fall below zero over the weekend as well.

The Arctic cold will likely last into at least the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.