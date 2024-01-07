Southwest Omaha house fire deemed accidental

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a blaze Sunday morning was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a split-level home near 144th and Giles Road around 2:45 a.m. An engine crew spotted heavy smoke and fire on arrival and declared a working fire.

Crews were able to knock down the flames within 20 minutes of being dispatched. Three adults and a dog were home at the time; they made it out before OFD arrived. Heavy damage was sustained in the kitchen and eating area.

The Red Cross was called in to assist with relocating the occupants. No injuries were reported; the cause was determined to be a fire that began in the dishwasher.

Damage is estimated at $148,000.

