South Omaha house fire displaces 11 occupants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators say a blaze at a south Omaha home early Sunday morning left 11 people displaced.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to a home near 18th Street and Missouri Avenue just after 6 a.m. On arrival, crews found a small fire in a concealed wall space.

The fire was determined to be caused by an electrical event and is deemed accidental. The fire was declared under control about 15 minutes after the initial call.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the 11 displaced occupants. Damage is estimated at $12,000.

