Sarpy Serenaders looking to recruit younger generation, keep music alive

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a uniquely American style of music, and one local group wants to make sure it doesn’t disappear.

Founded in 1987, the Sarpy Serenaders travel all over the Omaha metro, singing the national anthem at military ceremonies and sporting events, and performing their barbershop vocal harmonies in the community.

Right now, they are looking to recruit, especially younger members so they can continue doing that work, which they say is especially beneficial for those in retirement communities and assisted living and nursing care facilities that they perform for.

“They’ve slipped into mild forms of dementia, they’ve checked out,” board advisor Chris Bakke said. “When they start hearing the music, you see their faces and their eyes light up. You see them reconnect with the world, and that is priceless.”

Bakke said they also want to make sure younger generations carry on the sound so the tradition doesn’t get lost.

Their first rehearsal this year is at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ralston United Church of Christ. Their practices are open to the public, so you’re welcome to sing along with them.

They also do performances for Valentine’s Day, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

