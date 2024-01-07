We are Local
Ralston students to benefit from church’s year-long shoe fundraiser in 2024

A Ralston church is beginning a year-long fundraiser to provide shoes for school students in need.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A Ralston church is kicking off its year-long effort to put shoes on kids’ feet.

This is the fourth year Glow Church is partnering with Ralston Public Schools to gear up for the next school year.

In the past three years, the church has given out 500 new shoes to students in need who are identified by school counselors.

Coming in September, volunteers will put on an event with a shoe boutique where families can pick out a pair. Glow Church buys the shoes in bulk from a retailer in New Jersey to stretch the dollar. They say each shoe kit is 20 dollars and provides shoes, socks, and a bag.

“When you have the opportunity to place a shoe on a kid’s foot or watch a volunteer do it,” said Pastor Matt Prose. “I don’t think you can really say anything more than those moments just stir your emotions. It gives you a sense of fulfillment to know that you’re meeting a very tangible need.”

Prose says they’re in the first steps of turning this effort into a non-profit that helps kids beyond Ralston and into the Omaha metro.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to help the cause can find that on their website.

