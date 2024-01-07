Omaha’s Metro Transit service to run on modified routes Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metro Transit service announced Sunday it will modify service beginning at 10 a.m. Monday due to expected winter weather.

Metro says 12 of its routes will be put on Snow Route A: Routes 3, 5, 8, 11, 14, 24, 26, 30, 35, 36, 55 and 98. They advise this will be in place until further notice, and that Tuesday’s start of service will likely be on these snow routes.

Metro says riders will receive at least two hours’ notice before buses return to regular routes.

Routes 4, 13, 15, 16, 18, 41, 43, 92, 93, 94, 95 and 97, along with ORBT, do not have snow routes at this time.

Metro will monitor road and weather conditions; they advise be prepared for delays and service adjustments.

Turn-by-turn directions and the latest information can be found on Metro’s website.

