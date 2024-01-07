Omaha volunteer driver group prepares for Monday’s storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In preparation for the slush and snowy conditions arriving Monday afternoon, one local organization is doing their part to help out.

6 News told you about the Omaha Severe Weather Transportation Team last year. They organize for volunteer drivers who own four-wheel drive vehicles to give free rides to essential workers, such as nurses and doctors, who don’t feel comfortable driving in rough weather.

In light of Monday’s storm, they’re filling up their cars with gas and making sure all the drivers are prepared.

“The people who get rides are very appreciative. Unfortunately I have to turn away more people than we can give rides to. I mean, we’re not out there doing nothing because we’re bored, every driver is busy when it snows,” says Scott Willenborg.

Right now the group has 14 drivers. They are taking ride requests for tomorrow, but depending on the number of requests they may need to cap it off.

During two different snow days last year, the group had around 100 ride requests.

“We run a Facebook event when it happens. So tomorrow I’ll have an event go live and how its scheduled like a community event but it means that we’re driving. The banner will change to a green one that says we’re active,” says Willenborg.

Their ride availability also depends on where they have drivers located.

“We split up the city and the city proper into nine grids when we laid out the map for it. So I know what part of town the drivers live in and I know what times of day they’re available. So it depends on what’s available,” says Willenborg.

Essential workers can request a ride via the team’s private Facebook group.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.