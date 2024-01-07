We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha volunteer driver group prepares for Monday’s storm

The Omaha Severe Weather Transportation Team is ready to go for Monday's winter storm.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In preparation for the slush and snowy conditions arriving Monday afternoon, one local organization is doing their part to help out.

6 News told you about the Omaha Severe Weather Transportation Team last year. They organize for volunteer drivers who own four-wheel drive vehicles to give free rides to essential workers, such as nurses and doctors, who don’t feel comfortable driving in rough weather.

In light of Monday’s storm, they’re filling up their cars with gas and making sure all the drivers are prepared.

“The people who get rides are very appreciative. Unfortunately I have to turn away more people than we can give rides to. I mean, we’re not out there doing nothing because we’re bored, every driver is busy when it snows,” says Scott Willenborg.

Right now the group has 14 drivers. They are taking ride requests for tomorrow, but depending on the number of requests they may need to cap it off.

During two different snow days last year, the group had around 100 ride requests.

“We run a Facebook event when it happens. So tomorrow I’ll have an event go live and how its scheduled like a community event but it means that we’re driving. The banner will change to a green one that says we’re active,” says Willenborg.

Their ride availability also depends on where they have drivers located.

“We split up the city and the city proper into nine grids when we laid out the map for it. So I know what part of town the drivers live in and I know what times of day they’re available. So it depends on what’s available,” says Willenborg.

Essential workers can request a ride via the team’s private Facebook group.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student
First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow
6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week
The City of Omaha says it has begun preparation ahead of Monday’s expected snow.
6 First Alert Weather: City of Omaha’s preps begin for Monday’s expected snow
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Homestead Expressway and West Pioneers Boulevard on...
NSP identifies person killed in Highway 77 crash
Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.
Omaha Police investigating grocery store robbery

Latest News

A Ralston church is beginning a year-long fundraiser to provide shoes for school students in...
Ralston students to benefit from church’s year-long shoe fundraiser in 2024
A Ralston church is beginning a year-long fundraiser to provide shoes for school students in...
Ralston church launching year-long shoe fundraiser
One metro group is working to keep a unique musical style alive.
Sarpy Serenaders looking to recruit younger generation, keep music alive
One metro group is working to keep a unique musical style alive.
Sarpy Serenaders working to keep unique style of music alive